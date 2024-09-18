Telangana

BJP MLA Raja Singh Praises Revanth Reddy for Peaceful Vinayaka Immersion

Safiya Begum
In a noteworthy turn of events, BJP MLA Raja Singh has publicly praised Revanth Reddy, a prominent Congress leader, following his departure from the BJP.

Singh remarked that Reddy’s exit from the party reflects his understanding of “dharma,” a term that signifies righteousness or duty in Indian philosophy.

Singh specifically commended Reddy for his effective oversight of the Vinayaka immersion processions.

He noted that Reddy’s management of the event ensured that it was conducted peacefully, which, in turn, contributed to a sense of tranquility among the public.

The BJP MLA’s comments highlight an unusual moment of cross-party recognition and appreciation, shedding light on Reddy’s contributions to maintaining harmony during the festival.

The praise from Singh comes as a significant acknowledgment, given the often contentious nature of political relationships.

Singh’s remarks not only underscore Reddy’s organizational skills but also reflect a rare moment of bipartisan respect for efforts that foster community peace and order.

