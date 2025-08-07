BJP Telangana Chief Ramchander Rao Offers Prayers at Yadagirigutta Temple

Telangana

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui7 August 2025 - 16:47
Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (Telangana): Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao visited the renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta today and participated in a special pooja.

Speaking to the media after the temple visit, Ramchander Rao said, “I prayed for the blessings of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to be upon all the people.”

This marks his first visit to the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district after being appointed as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his visit, he emphasized the importance of connecting with local communities and understanding grassroots issues.

“I’m meeting people and party workers here to better understand the local challenges and concerns,” he added.

The BJP chief also announced that he would continue his tour with a visit to Jangaon district, as part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen the party’s base and engage with the public across Telangana.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
