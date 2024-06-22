BJP youth wing holds protest demanding release of ‘job calendar’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: The members of BJP’s Janata Yuva Morcha (youth wing) on Saturday held a protest at the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission demanding the release of ‘job calendar’, the recruitment of 25,000 teachers and others.

The BJYM, led by its president in Telangana, Sevella Mahender, held a dharna in front of the office of the Commission.

Mahender demanded releasing a ‘job calendar’ to take up recruitment, qualifying candidates of Group-1 (state service) preliminary examination in a ratio of 1:100, increasing the number of posts in Group-2, Group-3 exam notifications and recruitment of 25,000 teachers under the District Selection Committee (DSC) system.

The state government in February issued a notification for the recruitment of over 11,000 teachers through the DSC examination system.