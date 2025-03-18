Breaking: 310 Palestinian Civilians Killed as Israel Resumes Airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza: A series of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza has left at least 310 Palestinian civilians dead and dozens more injured, according to the Health Ministry under Hamas administration.

The strikes, which targeted densely populated residential areas and refugee camps across Gaza, have further escalated the ongoing conflict in the region. The latest air raids are part of an intensifying military operation following Israel’s announcement to resume airstrikes on Gaza.

Devastating Toll from Airstrikes

On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the casualties caused by the Israeli airstrikes, which hit southern, northern, and central areas of Gaza. According to the ministry, the bombings caused significant damage, with numerous people trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams are facing severe challenges in reaching victims due to the ongoing bombardment.

The airstrikes targeted civilian neighborhoods and refugee camps, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Palestinian eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions reverberating across Gaza, followed by urgent rescue operations to retrieve survivors from collapsed buildings.

Medical Crisis in Gaza Amid Airstrikes

Medical sources in Gaza have reported a severe shortage of medical supplies, further complicating the treatment of the injured. Hospitals are operating beyond their capacity, and the lack of resources has made it difficult to manage severe injuries. Ambulance services have also been disrupted due to the widespread destruction of roads and infrastructure caused by the airstrikes.

Intensifying Military Operations

The recent surge in military activity follows Israel’s announcement to restart airstrikes on Gaza, citing Hamas’ rejection of US-mediated ceasefire proposals. Tensions have been mounting as both sides accuse each other of violating ceasefire terms. Hamas has condemned Israel for breaking the ceasefire implemented since January 19, while calling on international mediators to pressure Israel into halting its military actions.

Humanitarian Impact and Growing Casualties

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has caused widespread devastation, with many civilians caught in the crossfire. Humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns over the rising death toll and the worsening conditions for the people of Gaza. Emergency relief efforts are struggling to cope with the scale of the disaster, and there are calls for immediate ceasefire talks to address the humanitarian crisis.

Global Reactions and International Concern

The international community continues to monitor the escalating violence in Gaza, with many countries urging both sides to return to negotiations and uphold international humanitarian law. As airstrikes continue to ravage Gaza, the situation remains dire, and the global call for peace and restraint grows louder.