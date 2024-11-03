BRS MLA Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Misleading Telangana and the Nation

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accusing him of misleading not just the people of Telangana but the entire nation regarding the fulfilment of Congress’s election promises.

He said that while the BRS government had filled 1,61,000 posts in government service in the last nine years, it is unfortunate that the current administration is spreading false claims about recruitment.

He pointed out that the government boasts of providing 50,000 jobs, but these posts were already notified, tests conducted and verified by the BRS administration.

Issuing appointment letters pending due to the election code and claiming credit for them is shameful, Harish said. He outlined the Congress government’s failures, noting that promises made during elections remain unfulfilled.

Despite promising to fill two lakh vacancies in the first year, only less than 10% have been filled. He said the pledge to complete loan waiver by December 9, 2023, has left more than half of eligible farmers waiting.

“The promise of a Rs 4,000 monthly pension has not been implemented even after 11 months. The promise to pay Rs 2,500 per month to all women above 18 has not materialised.