BRS Party Protests Against Delay in Rythu Bandhu Payments in Korutla Constituency

Korutla: Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Korutla constituency organized a protest under the leadership of the party to express their dissatisfaction with the state government’s delay in disbursing the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits to farmers.

The protest aimed to highlight the plight of farmers who have been eagerly waiting for the financial assistance promised under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which provides support to farmers to cover agricultural expenses.

BRS leaders and activists gathered in large numbers to voice their concerns, urging the government to release the funds without further delay. The protestors emphasized the importance of timely support for farmers, especially during the critical agricultural season.

Party leaders warned that further delays could lead to intensified protests across the region until the payments are made.