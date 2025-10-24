Bus blaze: Telangana opens helpline to assist families of passengers

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has opened a helpline to provide assistance to the family members of passengers involved in the bus fire in Andhra Pradesh that burnt 11 people alive and left many missing and critically inured. A bus belonging to a private travel operator that was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district after it hit a two-wheeler and dragged it for some distance causing sparks that may have ignited the horrific blaze. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued an order about the helpline.

The Government of Telangana has established a helpline with the following officers to facilitate the family members of the passengers involved in the bus accident: 1. M. Sri Rama Chandra, Asst Secretary 9912919545 2. E. Chitti Babu, Section Officer 9440854433 3. The Director, Department of Protocol, Hyderabad will supervise the functioning of the helpline. Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to set up a helpline without delay and ordered the Gadwal District Collector and SP to visit the accident site immediately.

He spoke to officials of Andhra Pradesh and directed Telangana State officials to coordinate and extend all necessary assistance. He also discussed the incident with the State Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), instructing them to take immediate action. Eleven passengers were charred to death while nine others remained untraced in the accident. Many people escaped the blaze after breaking open the emergency exit window at the back of the bus.

The bus belonging to Vkaveri Travels had 41 passengers including two children on board. The accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. when a bike rammed into the bus and was stuck under its belly causing sparks. Kurnool District Collector A. Siri told media persons at the scene of the mishap that out of 41 people on board, they have traced 21. Eleven of these 21 were taken to hospitals in Kurnool.

“We are yet to trace 20. Of them, 11 bodies have been recovered. Nine passengers are yet to be traced,” she said. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy left for the accident site. He expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his deep sympathies to the families of the victims.