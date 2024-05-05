Campaigning ends for Phase 3, polls on May 7

Mumbai: Campaigning ended Sunday for elections in 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including the high stakes battle in Baramati, where Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, wife of the veteran leader’s estranged nephew and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The seats where polling in the third phase of the general elections will take place on May 7 are Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale.

And also, Campaign ended on Sunday for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar where the fate of altogether 54 candidates in five constituencies will be decided on May 7.

More than 11 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa where campaigning ended on Sunday evening.

Campaigning for polls to 25 of 26 Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to five assembly constituencies ended in Gujarat at 6pm on Saturday, with voting scheduled for May 7.

The high-decibel campaign for seven Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls on May 7 ended on Sunday, with the ruling BJP and the Congress crossing swords over corruption, change in Constitution, snatching of quotas and Naxalism.

Campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls for nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, which will decide the political future of three bigwigs- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Digvijaya Singh, ended on Sunday evening.

Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh ended Sunday 6 pm after days of hectic roadshows and rallies by rival political leaders for the 10 constituencies which will go the polls on May 7.

Campaigning for the third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls covering four seats in Assam concluded on Sunday.

Campaigning for four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal – Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, and Murshidabad – going to polls in the third phase on May 7 came to an end at 6pm on Sunday, officials said.

The campaigning for the second phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha segments in Congress-ruled Karnataka ended on Sunday, with the “Hassan sex scandal” wading into the narrative in no small measure.