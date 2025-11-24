Car fire claims life on outer ring road near Shamirpet

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamirpet claimed the life of a car driver on Monday when the vehicle caught fire.



The incident occurred when the car was heading from Shamirpet towards Ghatkesar.

According to initial information, the fire spread rapidly, leaving the driver trapped inside with no time to escape. By the time motorists alerted authorities, the vehicle was already engulfed in flames and was completely burnt.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.