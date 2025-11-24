Hyderabad

Car fire claims life on outer ring road near Shamirpet

According to initial information, the fire spread rapidly, leaving the driver trapped inside with no time to escape. By the time motorists alerted authorities, the vehicle was already engulfed in flames and was completely burnt.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana24 November 2025 - 12:10
Car fire claims life on outer ring road near Shamirpet
Car fire claims life on outer ring road near Shamirpet

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamirpet claimed the life of a car driver on Monday when the vehicle caught fire.


The incident occurred when the car was heading from Shamirpet towards Ghatkesar.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com


According to initial information, the fire spread rapidly, leaving the driver trapped inside with no time to escape. By the time motorists alerted authorities, the vehicle was already engulfed in flames and was completely burnt.

Also Read: Kerala Youth stabbed to death following dispute, former Cong councilor and son held


A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.

Tags
Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana24 November 2025 - 12:10
Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
Back to top button