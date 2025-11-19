Hyderabad

Car Overturns on PVNR Expressway, Heavy Traffic Jam at Mehdipatnam

Traffic came to a standstill on the PVNR Expressway near Mehdipatnam after a car accident created chaos on Tuesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2025 - 18:56
Car Overturns on PVNR Expressway, Heavy Traffic Jam at Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: Traffic came to a standstill on the PVNR Expressway near Mehdipatnam after a car accident created chaos on Tuesday. The incident occurred at pillar number 40, where a car travelling from Shamshabad towards Mehdipatnam reportedly went out of control, overturned, and crashed into the opposite lane meant for vehicles heading towards Shamshabad.

The sudden mishap led to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the expressway, leaving commuters stuck for long stretches. Police teams rushed to the spot and began clearing the route to restore the flow of vehicles.

Authorities are yet to confirm how many passengers were inside the car at the time of the accident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

