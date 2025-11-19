Hyderabad

Fake Harpic and Parachute Bottles Seized in Uppal; Kirana Store Owner Arrested

A fake consumer goods racket operating under the guise of a small kirana store was busted by the Bhuvanagiri SOT police on Tuesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2025 - 17:25
Hyderabad: A fake consumer goods racket operating under the guise of a small kirana store was busted by the Bhuvanagiri SOT police on Tuesday. Acting on credible information, officials raided Ramdev Kirana and General Store near the Uppal Vegetable Market and uncovered a large stock of counterfeit household products.

According to police, the shop owner, Suresh Kumar (25), had been selling duplicate Harpic toilet cleaner bottles and fake Parachute hair oil by presenting them as original branded products. During the raid, officers seized 192 counterfeit 500 ml Harpic bottles, 70 fake 1000 ml Harpic bottles, and 288 duplicate 175 ml Parachute hair oil bottles from the store’s warehouse.

Suresh Kumar was taken into custody and later handed over to the Uppal police for further investigation. During questioning, he reportedly confessed that a supplier named Rama Ram from Begum Bazaar had been providing him with these duplicate products.

Uppal police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe to identify others involved in the illegal supply chain.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
