Fake Harpic and Parachute Bottles Seized in Uppal; Kirana Store Owner Arrested

Hyderabad: A fake consumer goods racket operating under the guise of a small kirana store was busted by the Bhuvanagiri SOT police on Tuesday. Acting on credible information, officials raided Ramdev Kirana and General Store near the Uppal Vegetable Market and uncovered a large stock of counterfeit household products.

According to police, the shop owner, Suresh Kumar (25), had been selling duplicate Harpic toilet cleaner bottles and fake Parachute hair oil by presenting them as original branded products. During the raid, officers seized 192 counterfeit 500 ml Harpic bottles, 70 fake 1000 ml Harpic bottles, and 288 duplicate 175 ml Parachute hair oil bottles from the store’s warehouse.

Suresh Kumar was taken into custody and later handed over to the Uppal police for further investigation. During questioning, he reportedly confessed that a supplier named Rama Ram from Begum Bazaar had been providing him with these duplicate products.

Uppal police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe to identify others involved in the illegal supply chain.