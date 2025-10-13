₹25 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized in Jubilee Hills During Election Surveillance Drive

Hyderabad: In a significant enforcement action under the ongoing election surveillance operations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, authorities seized ₹25 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car during vehicle checks at Maithryvanam X Roads, near Saradhi Studio, on Sunday.

The seizure was made by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) – 11B, which intercepted a vehicle as part of routine monitoring. Upon inspection, officials found ₹25,00,000 in cash being transported without proper documentation.

Also Read: HYDRAA Receives 48 Complaints Over Encroachments in Parks, Roads, and Water Channels

The money was reportedly being carried by Jairam Talasia, a resident of Flat No. 194, Seethammadhara (NE Layout), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who was travelling towards Yousufguda in a car bearing registration number TS09FF 6111.

Following the discovery, the SST team acted in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, handing over the seized amount to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhura Nagar Police Station for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

Election authorities have intensified surveillance operations across Hyderabad to curb the illegal movement of cash, liquor, and other inducements ahead of the bypoll. Officials said that such enforcement drives would continue until polling concludes to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.