HYDRAA Receives 48 Complaints Over Encroachments in Parks, Roads, and Water Channels

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Development and Regularisation Authority (HYDRAA) has received a surge of public grievances regarding rampant land encroachments across residential layouts and public spaces. On Monday alone, as many as 48 complaints were filed through HYDRAA’s Prajavani platform, exposing the growing misuse of public lands in several parts of the city.

Residents reported that parks adjoining housing plots are being illegally taken over, while dead-end roads are being encroached upon and converted into private spaces. In many layouts, boundaries are being altered, and stormwater drains connecting lakes are being diverted, leading to severe flooding in colonies and low-lying bastis during rains. Locals complained that commercial establishments have sprung up on occupied roads, restricting movement and causing daily inconvenience.

Some even alleged encroachments on graveyards and lakes, worsening civic problems in the suburbs. Residents from Raviryal reported that excess water from the Pedda Cheruvu has been flooding HMDA-approved layouts, with several homes facing submersion threats.

In Kaushalya Colony of Bachupally mandal, residents accused shop owners of encroaching upon both roads and designated park areas, making it difficult to access the main route from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar to Miyapur. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath personally reviewed all 48 complaints and directed the concerned officials to resolve them at the earliest.

Among the major grievances were those from Ramachandraiah Colony in Mallampet village under Dundigal municipality. Residents said their colony had been submerged in sewage and floodwater for nearly eight months after a stormwater channel between Chennam Cheruvu and Rella Cheruvu was blocked. Around 40 houses have remained inundated, forcing families to live in rented accommodations elsewhere. They urged HYDRAA to restore the old flood canal to prevent further damage.

Another complaint from Pragatinagar revealed encroachments not only around the local lake but also on the adjacent cremation ground and government land under Survey No. 308. Residents said officials from both Kukatpally and Nizampet municipalities were avoiding responsibility, as the area falls between their jurisdictions. Locals pointed out that HYDRAA had recently reclaimed over 300 acres of government land in Survey No. 307 and appealed for similar action in Survey No. 308 to safeguard remaining public land.

Meanwhile, residents along the Ameerpet–Ellareddiguda road complained that traders have been dumping sand, red soil, and fertilizers directly on the main road, leaving no space for traffic. They said the illegal activity continues despite repeated complaints to GHMC officials. Some even reported threats from the traders when questioned. The locals urged HYDRAA to clear the encroachments and restore safe access for commuters.

The growing number of such complaints, officials say, highlights an urgent need for stricter enforcement and regular inspections to protect public spaces and prevent unregulated urban sprawl in and around Hyderabad.