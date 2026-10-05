CEC’s resignation, SIR rollback, ballot papers: Kharge lists 3 ‘non-negotiable’ Cong demands

New Delhi: Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday listed the party’s “non-negotiable” demands over the recent controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India (ECI), which also include the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

INDIA Bloc-led protests are being staged across various states to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Taking to X, Kharge said, “The Congress Party’s 3 demands are non-negotiable. First, the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar; Second, the cancellation of SIR; Third, conducting elections on Ballot Paper.”

“Across the country, Congress workers and INDIA Bloc partners are on the streets over these three issues. Whichever Civil Society Members and Youth Organisations are struggling on these issues in various places across the country, we stand with them,” he said.

Referring to the incident of harassment of female journalists in Delhi during the anti-CEC protests, the Congress chief said, “On the other hand, the BJP has harassed female journalists in Delhi, which is highly condemnable. The dictator is extremely panicked; get ready for another chapter in the distraction tactics.”

Three women journalists have filed complaints against Delhi Police personnel, alleging sexual misconduct while being detained during the protests at Jantar Mantar, on Saturday.

The police, on Sunday, stated that the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for an “impartial” enquiry.

Meanwhile, the Raj Thackeray-Uddhav Thackeray-led Opposition organised ‘Garjana Morcha’ in Mumbai against the ECI.

The BJP and Shiv Sena hit back at the demonstration and said that it was a display of double standards and a publicity stunt.