Hyderabad

Telangana Government Secures ₹2,944 Crore HUDCO Loan for Hyderabad Drinking Water Supply

The funds are reportedly being mobilised for supplying water to Hyderabad from Mallanna Sagar, a key component of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The plan also includes measures to fill the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to strengthen the city's water resources.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi5 October 2026 - 14:43
Telangana Government Secures ₹2,944 Crore HUDCO Loan for Hyderabad Drinking Water Supply
Telangana Government Secures ₹2,944 Crore HUDCO Loan for Hyderabad Drinking Water Supply

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to raise a loan of ₹2,944 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to strengthen drinking water supplies to Hyderabad.

The funds are reportedly being mobilised for supplying water to Hyderabad from Mallanna Sagar, a key component of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The plan also includes measures to fill the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to strengthen the city’s water resources.

The government is focusing on securing additional water sources for Hyderabad amid the growing demand for drinking water in the rapidly expanding metropolitan region.

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The proposed funding is expected to support the infrastructure required to bring water from Mallanna Sagar to Hyderabad and improve the city’s overall water supply network.

Officials are working on the necessary arrangements for implementing the project, with the HUDCO loan expected to provide financial support for the proposed water supply works.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s drinking water security and ensuring a more reliable supply to residents in the coming years.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi5 October 2026 - 14:43
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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