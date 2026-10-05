Telangana Government Secures ₹2,944 Crore HUDCO Loan for Hyderabad Drinking Water Supply

Hyderabad: The Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to raise a loan of ₹2,944 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) to strengthen drinking water supplies to Hyderabad.

The funds are reportedly being mobilised for supplying water to Hyderabad from Mallanna Sagar, a key component of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The plan also includes measures to fill the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to strengthen the city’s water resources.

The government is focusing on securing additional water sources for Hyderabad amid the growing demand for drinking water in the rapidly expanding metropolitan region.

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The proposed funding is expected to support the infrastructure required to bring water from Mallanna Sagar to Hyderabad and improve the city’s overall water supply network.

Officials are working on the necessary arrangements for implementing the project, with the HUDCO loan expected to provide financial support for the proposed water supply works.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s drinking water security and ensuring a more reliable supply to residents in the coming years.