Headmaster Allegedly Beats 12 Students with Water Pipe in Telangana’s Manuguru, Parents Demand Action

Manuguru: Parents have expressed outrage after a headmaster allegedly beat 12 students with a water pipe at a Zilla Parishad High School in Ramanujavaram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to the allegations, the incident occurred after the students allegedly created a disturbance in the school. The headmaster is accused of using a Mission Bhagiratha water supply pipe to punish the students.

The students reportedly sustained injuries and sores on their backs following the alleged beating. The incident came to light after the students informed their parents about what had happened at the school.

On learning about the incident, parents reportedly confronted the school authorities and expressed anger over the alleged use of physical punishment against the students.

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Parents have demanded strict action against the headmaster and called for an inquiry into the incident. They also urged the education authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of students and prevent such incidents from recurring.

Officials are expected to look into the allegations and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details regarding any action taken against the headmaster are awaited.