Celebrations kick off in Saudi Arabia to welcome FIFA World Cup 2034  

Riyadh: Following the official announcement of Saudi Arabia as the host country for the FIFA World Cup 2034, celebrations kicked off with spectacular events worldwide, including vibrant flash mobs at London’s Piccadilly Circus and Dubai Mall’s iconic fountain.

Moreover, Saudi will be the first country to host the expanded 48-team tournament format single-handedly. The matches will be hosted across cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar and Abha.

In celebration of Saudi’s successful FIFA World Cup 2034 bid, the Saudi Tourism Authority organised on-ground activities in key international locations, such as London’s Piccadilly Circus and Dubai Mall’s iconic fountain, featuring Saudi flash mobs that showcased the country’s rich culture and highlighted the destinations set to host matches.

Domestically, celebrations took place in five iconic locations: Salwa Palace, Historic Jeddah, Hegra, Rijal Almaa and Ithra, inviting the public to join in and commemorate the milestone.

After the FIFA World Cup 2034 was confirmed to be hosted in Saudi Arabia, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh-based football club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, expressed his confidence that the plans drawn up by the Saudi bid have laid the foundations for what he predicts would be an amazing tournament.

“It’s amazing. I didn’t expect it, but it is so good. The 2034 World Cup will probably be the best World Cup ever. After what I’ve seen today, I’m convinced that it will be amazing. The infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, the airports, and everything else, it’s amazing,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

“The 2034 bid tagline Growing. Together. is beautiful, because it’s what we all have to do. We have to grow together in everything, not just in football, but in everything in life. I believe Saudi Arabia will continue to grow and I’m happy to be part of this success in the country. I will be here for sure to see the World Cup,” Ronaldo added.