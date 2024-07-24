Central Budget Sparks Controversy: Modi Government Under Fire for Ignoring Southern States

The latest Central Budget has stirred up a storm of criticism and discontent, particularly in Southern India. While the Modi government has allocated substantial financial aid to various foreign countries, the budget has conspicuously overlooked the Southern states of India.

Here’s a breakdown of the allocations to foreign nations:

Bhutan: ₹2068 crores

₹2068 crores Nepal: ₹700 crores

₹700 crores Maldives: ₹400 crores

₹400 crores Mauritius: ₹370 crores

₹370 crores Sri Lanka: ₹245 crores

On the other hand, the budgetary allocation for Southern states is shockingly absent:

Telangana: ₹0 crores

₹0 crores Kerala: ₹0 crores

₹0 crores Karnataka: ₹0 crores

₹0 crores Tamil Nadu: ₹0 crores

This glaring disparity has led to widespread criticism of the Modi government, with many accusing it of neglecting the needs and development of Southern states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has previously urged Indians to avoid traveling to the Maldives, has now approved a hefty ₹400 crore aid to the same country.

Meanwhile, key states within India, known for their significant contributions to the nation’s economy, culture, and social fabric, have been left without any direct budgetary support.

Political leaders and citizens from these states are outraged, calling out the central government for its apparent bias and lack of equitable resource distribution. They argue that this neglect could hinder the growth and welfare of the Southern states, which are already grappling with various developmental challenges.

The Modi government’s decision has raised serious questions about its priorities and commitment to balanced regional development. Critics argue that by favoring foreign aid over domestic needs, the government is undermining the progress and prosperity of its own people.

As the debate intensifies, the central government’s response to these concerns remains to be seen. Will the voices of the Southern states be heard, or will this budgetary oversight further deepen the regional divide?