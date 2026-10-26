Centre okays capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore for defence forces

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore for defence forces, out of which nearly 82 per cent of the procurements will be made from Indian Industry.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) — in-principle administrative approval to various capital acquisition proposals of the defence forces — at an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore.

According to an official statement, for the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of high mobility vehicles (HMV), self-propelled tracked gun systems, gun shot response systems (GSRS), light multi-role helicopters (LMRH), very short-range air defence systems (VSHORADS), platform-based counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), unmanned aerial system brick long range, surveillance UAVs, integrated surveillance and strike system, and long-range kamikaze drone system.

“The HMVs will enhance operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrains. The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System will provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier, providing real-time situational awareness of the forces,” the statement said.

Moreover, the LMRH will be used by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for reconnaissance and surveillance, combat, search and rescue of troops, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, etc.

The VSHORADS will engage new-generation small-size aerial threats, while C-UAS will enhance the survivability of tanks in the modern battlefield. The surveillance and drone systems will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army.

For the Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major Naval platforms.

The AODS will enhance the credibility of anti-missile defence, especially against modern anti-ship missiles of adversaries.

The indigenously designed and constructed major Naval platforms will possess modern-day warfare capabilities and enhance the combat capability of the Navy, said the ministry.

“For the Indian Air Force, approval was accorded for the procurement of helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and a mobile X-Band Doppler weather radar system to enhance the air defence and warfighting capabilities,” said the statement.

Notably, the procurement of special utility helicopters will help the Indian Air Force to meet the important air transport requirements. The X-Band Doppler weather radar system will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.