Champions Trophy: Virat is trying a bit too hard, feels Kumble

Anil Kumble Analyzes Virat Kohli’s Struggles in Champions Trophy Match Against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble has shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli‘s recent struggles in the Champions Trophy, suggesting that the star batter is “trying too hard” to come out of his lean patch.

Kohli scored 22 off 38 balls against Bangladesh in India’s opening match of the tournament in Dubai on Thursday but failed to convert his start into a big knock.

Kohli’s Sluggish Form Raises Concerns

Kohli’s lean form has become a growing concern for the Indian team. Since the 2023 World Cup, he has accumulated only 137 runs in six ODI innings, with just one half-century. His struggles have been evident not only in white-ball cricket but also during India’s five-match Test tour of Australia, where he managed to score only a single century in Perth.

Kumble Offers Insight into Kohli’s Mental Approach

On ESPNcricinfo Match Day, Kumble discussed Kohli’s current mindset, stating, “Having been through a lean patch, so to speak, especially in white-ball cricket, I feel he’s trying a bit too hard.” Kumble went on to explain that Kohli, who has been a mainstay in the Indian team for years, is feeling the pressure of expectations.

“When you have that kind of pressure and you have that kind of expectation, you suddenly start putting undue importance to all of that and then try hard to do well,” Kumble added.

Kumble further emphasized that when players are under such pressure, they often find it hard to remain relaxed and focused, which is critical for peak performance.

The Need for Relaxation and Focus on Fundamentals

Kumble believes that Kohli needs to regain his confidence and relax in order to perform at his best. He noted that the best innings Kohli has played in the past came when he wasn’t overthinking the situation. “You just need to not worry about it,” Kumble advised, drawing comparisons with Rohit Sharma, who seems to play with greater freedom due to the solid form of the entire batting lineup.

Issues with Facing Spin

Kohli’s recent struggles have been largely against spin bowling, with all six of his recent dismissals coming to spinners, including five to leg spinners. Kumble noted that Kohli is trying too hard to score runs against spin rather than focusing on simply rotating the strike. “He’s a good player of spin when he’s in form, but now he’s trying too hard to score runs rather than just manoeuvre,” Kumble explained.

Pressure on Kohli and the Road Ahead

Despite Kohli’s recent struggles, Kumble reassured that every player goes through tough moments in their careers. He believes that Kohli is putting unnecessary pressure on himself and needs to relax and play naturally. “He just needs to relax a little bit and not worry too much about the outcome,” Kumble concluded.

With the upcoming India-Pakistan match on Sunday, Kohli will be hoping to get back to his best and make a significant contribution to his team’s success.