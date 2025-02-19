Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Emphasizes Merit-Based Vice-Chancellor Appointments

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to appointing Vice-Chancellors (VCs) for universities based purely on merit.

The announcement came as part of the NDA-led administration’s efforts to uphold academic integrity and transparency in higher education.

A New Era for Higher Education in Andhra Pradesh

In a statement on social media platform ‘X,’ CM Naidu highlighted the significance of the merit-based selection process, marking a departure from politically influenced appointments that allegedly plagued previous regimes.

“Today marks a fresh chapter for higher education in Andhra Pradesh. Vice-Chancellors will now be appointed purely on merit, following established procedures. Higher education plays a key role in shaping future citizens, but under the previous regime, political influence and lobbying undermined this process,” Naidu stated.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the newly adopted approach ensures that deserving individuals take leadership roles in universities, fostering a knowledge-driven society while promoting social justice.

Historic Appointment of a Tribal Woman Vice-Chancellor

For the first time in the state’s history, a woman from the tribal community, Prof. Prasanna Sree, has been appointed as a Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Sree, an esteemed English Professor at Andhra University, will now lead Adikavi Nannayya University, Rajahmundry.

“This is a proud milestone for education and social justice. I congratulate all the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors and wish them a successful tenure in advancing education and knowledge,” CM Naidu added.

List of Newly Appointed Vice-Chancellors

Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer officially issued the orders for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors for nine prominent universities in Andhra Pradesh. The following academicians have been chosen to lead the state’s premier higher education institutions:

G.P. Rajasekhar , currently serving at IIT Kharagpur, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University .

, currently serving at IIT Kharagpur, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of . C.S.R.K. Prasad , from NIT Warangal, will head JNTU, Kakinada .

, from NIT Warangal, will head . P. Prakash Babu , of Hyderabad Central University, will serve as the Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa .

, of Hyderabad Central University, will serve as the Vice-Chancellor of . Venkata Basava Rao , from Osmania University, has been appointed as the VC of Rayalaseema University, Kurnool .

, from Osmania University, has been appointed as the VC of . H. Sudarshna Rao , currently serving as in-charge of JNTU, Anantapuram, will take full charge as the VC of JNTU, Anantapur .

, currently serving as in-charge of JNTU, Anantapuram, will take full charge as the VC of . Uma has been appointed to lead Padmavathi Women’s University, Tirupati .

has been appointed to lead . K. Ramji , from AU Engineering College, is the new VC of Krishna University, Machilipatnam .

, from AU Engineering College, is the new VC of . Allam Srinivasa Rao, currently a Professor at Delhi University, will head Vikram Simhapuri University.

Ensuring Transparency and Academic Excellence

The appointment of these Vice-Chancellors is a significant step toward enhancing the quality of higher education in Andhra Pradesh. By prioritizing academic credentials and administrative experience over political affiliations, the state government aims to strengthen the university system and provide students with better opportunities for learning and research.

CM Naidu’s focus on academic excellence comes in the wake of increasing concerns over the degradation of higher education due to external interference. His administration’s emphasis on a merit-based approach is expected to set a precedent for future appointments, ensuring that the best minds lead Andhra Pradesh’s educational institutions.

Reactions from the Academic Community

The decision has received widespread appreciation from educationists and stakeholders in the higher education sector. Many believe that selecting VCs based on merit will improve governance in universities, enhance research output, and boost Andhra Pradesh’s academic reputation on the national and global stage.

Experts also argue that such a system will encourage students to pursue higher education in the state, reducing brain drain and increasing job prospects within Andhra Pradesh.