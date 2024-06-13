Chandrababu Naidu Takes Charge as AP’s Chief Minister at Amaravati Secretariat
Vijayawada: On Thursday, N. Chandrababu Naidu officially became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh as he took charge at the Amaravati Secretariat.
Accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, Naidu entered the Chief Minister’s chamber and performed a pooja to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Amidst the soothing hymns recited by priests, he signed the necessary documents to assume his role.
Chief Secretary Neerabah Kumar Prasad, along with several Ministers including K Atchannaidu, Nimala Rama Naidu, Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, and MLAs, were present to witness the occasion.
Without wasting any time, Naidu’s first official act as Chief Minister was signing the ‘Mega DSC’ file, which aims to fill 16,347 vacant teacher positions. He also signed files to revoke the controversial ‘Land Titling Act’, increase the social security pension to Rs 4000, and reinstate the ‘Anna Canteens’ program.
During his election campaign, Naidu promised the people that his first actions would be filling teacher positions through the District Selection Committee (DSC) and revoking the land titling Act.
On his way to the Secretariat, Naidu received a warm welcome from a large number of farmers and residents from nearby villages, who lined the road to show their support.
Interestingly, Naidu made a significant decision on his first day as Chief Minister. He instructed officials to distribute school bags among students throughout the state. These bags feature the image of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu highlighted that these bags were bought at a significant cost, and it would be a waste if they were not distributed simply because they had Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image on them.