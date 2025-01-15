Actress Harassment Case: Jeweler Boby Chemmanur Remains in Jail Despite Bail

Kochi: In a surprising turn of events, prominent jewelry magnate Boby Chemmanur, who was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday in connection with an actress harassment case, has chosen to remain in jail.

Chemmanur, known for his public relations stunts, cited solidarity with prisoners unable to secure release due to technicalities as the reason behind his decision.

Chemmanur’s Unconventional Protest

Despite receiving bail after six days in judicial custody, Chemmanur told his lawyers he would not leave jail to express support for fellow inmates facing difficulties in obtaining release. His decision left a large crowd of supporters, including men and women who had gathered outside the jail, disappointed when they learned he would not be walking free on Tuesday evening.

It remains uncertain if Chemmanur will reconsider his decision and leave jail on Wednesday.

Bail Granted Amid Legal Proceedings

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court granted Chemmanur bail after police confirmed they no longer required his custody. Chemmanur had approached the high court following a lower court’s decision on January 9 to remand him to 14 days in judicial custody. The high court initially questioned the urgency of hearing his plea but ultimately scheduled it for January 14.

During the hearing, the court admonished Chemmanur for making public statements that could harm others and played visuals of his remarks in open court. The court’s comments reflected the seriousness of the allegations against him.

The Controversy: Honey Rose’s Accusations

The case began when popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose accused Chemmanur of using derogatory language against her during an incident that occurred four months ago. Rose made the allegations public earlier this week through social media, later filing a formal police complaint.

In her post, Rose refrained from naming Chemmanur initially but hinted at possible complaints against his close associates. Her disclosure triggered widespread online attacks against her, leading authorities to arrest around two dozen individuals involved in cyber harassment.

Police Action Against Chemmanur

Following Rose’s complaint, Chemmanur was apprehended by Kerala Police at his resort in Wayanad on January 8. He was transported to Kochi for interrogation and subsequently arrested. The incident has since become a high-profile case, drawing attention to both Chemmanur’s alleged behavior and the online harassment faced by Rose.

Who is Boby Chemmanur?

Boby Chemmanur is the chairman of the Chemmanur International Group, a well-known businessman, and philanthropist in Kerala. He gained fame for bringing football legend Diego Maradona to Kerala in 2012 and organizing a record-breaking 812 km marathon in 2014 to promote blood donation.

While the allegations against Chemmanur have raised questions about his personal conduct, his business operations remain unaffected. New showrooms under the Chemmanur International Group continue to open across various locations.

Honey Rose: A Resilient Figure in Malayalam Cinema

Honey Rose, who debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Boyy Friend, rose to fame with the 2012 hit Trivandrum Lodge. A prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, she frequently attends public events and has been lauded for her resilience in addressing issues like harassment.

Public Reactions and Ongoing Impact

The incident has sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many expressing support for Honey Rose’s decision to come forward. At the same time, Chemmanur’s supporters continue to stand by him, highlighting his contributions to society and philanthropy.

The controversy has also reignited debates around harassment in the entertainment industry and the challenges women face in speaking out against influential individuals.