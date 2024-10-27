Chirag Paswan Advocates for Empowering SC/ST Communities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chirag Paswan, the national president of Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), emphasised the need for continuous efforts to expand the party for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities across the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with LJP Telangana State unit president Kommineni Vikas in New Delhi. During the meeting, they decided to strengthen the party adequately to contest in the upcoming local body elections in the State.

Paswan assured Vikas that he would work towards providing opportunities for party workers and leaders in the government.

They discussed the efforts needed to politically empower Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in the southern states and ensure they receive their fair share of representation.

Paswan suggested integrating SCs, STs, and minorities in Telangana and establishing party committees at the grassroots. Vikas briefed him about the party’s structure and upcoming programmes in Telangana and mentioned plans to organise a state-level workers’ conference soon.

The two leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion about southern politics for nearly an hour, with Paswan expressing satisfaction regarding the party’s expansion efforts in Telangana.