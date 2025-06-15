Cloudy Skies Dominate Telangana & AP – But Where’s the Rain?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until June 17. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40 to 50 km/h during this period. Heavy rains are likely at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

Weather Outlook for Telangana

In Telangana, dense clouds are observed, but rainfall is expected to be scattered. Hyderabad and central Telangana may experience scattered showers in the evening, while northern parts of the state could see showers later in the day. However, no heavy rains are anticipated today.

Also Read: Gold Crosses ₹1 Lakh on MCX Amid Global Tensions and Rate Cut Buzz

Weather Outlook for Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, dry weather is expected throughout the day despite dense cloud cover. Visakhapatnam is likely to experience light to moderate rain after noon, with scattered showers expected in North Andhra from noon until 10 PM.

Wind and Temperature Conditions

Wind speeds have increased in both states. In the Arabian Sea, wind speeds have reached 50 km/h, influencing weather patterns in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, wind speeds are around 21 km/h, while in Telangana, they are approximately 18 km/h. In the Bay of Bengal, wind speeds are 43 km/h; however, these winds are not affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Temperatures in Telangana range from 33°C to 34°C, while in Andhra Pradesh, they range from 33°C to 37°C. Despite the heat, the presence of winds makes the weather feel more pleasant for travel and outdoor activities.

Humidity Levels

Humidity in Telangana is 63% during the day and increases to 75% at night. In Andhra Pradesh, daytime humidity is 48%, rising to 66% at night. These levels indicate a slight reduction in rainfall activity, but the presence of dense clouds and cool winds from Karnataka may lead to rain in the coming days.

Monsoon Progress

The southwest monsoon has arrived earlier than usual this year, reaching Telangana by June 5. However, the expected heavy rains have not materialized as anticipated. The monsoon winds have shifted towards northeastern states, leading to a delay in rainfall in the Telugu states. Despite dense clouds, rainfall has been minimal, leaving farmers awaiting proper monsoon rains.