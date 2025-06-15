Gold Crosses ₹1 Lakh on MCX Amid Global Tensions and Rate Cut Buzz

Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) crossed the ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams mark on Friday, June 14, 2025, reflecting strong safe-haven demand following heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The surge follows reports of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, adding fuel to market uncertainty and risk aversion.

Closing Price: ₹1,00,314 per 10 grams

₹1,00,314 per 10 grams Intraday High: ₹1,00,681 per 10 grams

₹1,00,681 per 10 grams Silver: Down slightly by 0.02%, settling at ₹1,06,474 per kg

Global Gold Prices Surge Toward All-Time Highs

In the international market, spot gold surged 1.3% to $3,428.10 per ounce, inching closer to its all-time high of $3,500.05 (April 2025). US gold futures closed 1.5% higher at $3,452.80. For the week, gold gained around 4%, continuing its strong bullish trend in 2025.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising So Rapidly?

According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet:

“The escalation in the Middle East, combined with falling US Dollar Index and expectations of interest rate cuts, has reinforced gold’s role as a preferred safe-haven asset.”

Additional drivers include:

US CPI dropped to 2.4% in May , fueling rate cut expectations

dropped to , fueling Dollar Index down from 110.18 to a three-year low

down from 110.18 to a three-year low Increasing market pricing of a 50 bps Fed rate cut in 2025

Gold’s Impressive Performance in 2025

Gold has emerged as one of 2025’s best-performing assets:

YTD Returns: +31%

+31% Gains in 16 of the last 20 years

Price Jump: ₹10,000 increase in just 74 days

₹10,000 increase in just 74 days Historical Growth: From ₹7,638 in 2005 to ₹1,00,000+ in June 2025

From ₹7,638 in 2005 to ₹1,00,000+ in June 2025 Total gain: +1,200.84% over 20 years

In contrast, silver has gained 668.84% during the same period.

Future Outlook: How High Can Gold Go?

With macroeconomic support and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, analysts remain bullish:

Key Forecasts

Sugandha Sachdeva: Short-term target: ₹1,05,000 per 10g (MCX) Near-term support: ₹96,200

NS Ramaswamy (Ventura Securities): MCX support at ₹98,900 Target: ₹1,02,000 in the short term COMEX gold could reach $3,540, with resistance at $3,476

Goldman Sachs: Target: $3,700 by end-2025 , $4,000 by mid-2026

BofA (Bank of America): Sees potential for $4,000 gold in 12 months



Investor Caution Advised