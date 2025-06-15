Business

Gold Crosses ₹1 Lakh on MCX Amid Global Tensions and Rate Cut Buzz

Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) crossed the ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams mark on Friday, June 14, 2025, reflecting strong safe-haven demand following heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Safiya Begum15 June 2025 - 13:26
Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) crossed the ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams mark on Friday, June 14, 2025, reflecting strong safe-haven demand following heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The surge follows reports of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, adding fuel to market uncertainty and risk aversion.

  • Closing Price: ₹1,00,314 per 10 grams
  • Intraday High: ₹1,00,681 per 10 grams
  • Silver: Down slightly by 0.02%, settling at ₹1,06,474 per kg

Global Gold Prices Surge Toward All-Time Highs

In the international market, spot gold surged 1.3% to $3,428.10 per ounce, inching closer to its all-time high of $3,500.05 (April 2025). US gold futures closed 1.5% higher at $3,452.80. For the week, gold gained around 4%, continuing its strong bullish trend in 2025.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising So Rapidly?

According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet:

“The escalation in the Middle East, combined with falling US Dollar Index and expectations of interest rate cuts, has reinforced gold’s role as a preferred safe-haven asset.”

Additional drivers include:

  • US CPI dropped to 2.4% in May, fueling rate cut expectations
  • Dollar Index down from 110.18 to a three-year low
  • Increasing market pricing of a 50 bps Fed rate cut in 2025

Gold’s Impressive Performance in 2025

Gold has emerged as one of 2025’s best-performing assets:

  • YTD Returns: +31%
  • Gains in 16 of the last 20 years
  • Price Jump: ₹10,000 increase in just 74 days
  • Historical Growth: From ₹7,638 in 2005 to ₹1,00,000+ in June 2025
  • Total gain: +1,200.84% over 20 years

In contrast, silver has gained 668.84% during the same period.

Future Outlook: How High Can Gold Go?

With macroeconomic support and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, analysts remain bullish:

Key Forecasts

  • Sugandha Sachdeva:
    • Short-term target: ₹1,05,000 per 10g (MCX)
    • Near-term support: ₹96,200
  • NS Ramaswamy (Ventura Securities):
    • MCX support at ₹98,900
    • Target: ₹1,02,000 in the short term
    • COMEX gold could reach $3,540, with resistance at $3,476
  • Goldman Sachs:
    • Target: $3,700 by end-2025, $4,000 by mid-2026
  • BofA (Bank of America):
    • Sees potential for $4,000 gold in 12 months

Investor Caution Advised

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of individual analysts and not investment advice. Please consult certified financial advisors before making decisions.

