iPhone 17 Coming This September – Here’s Everything You Didn’t Know

Apple is already making headlines ahead of its highly anticipated iPhone series launch, expected to take place between September 11 and 13, 2025. The new lineup will include four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The “Plus” model is being discontinued, making way for the all-new iPhone 17 Air, rumored to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet.

iPhone 17 Air to Be Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever

According to early leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a super slim 5.5mm design and a 6.6-inch OLED display. It may introduce a new horizontal camera layout with a single 48MP lens on the rear, blending design innovation with practicality.

iPhone 17 and Pro Models: Refined Designs and Premium Finishes

The iPhone 17 will retain a 6.3-inch display , pill-shaped dual camera module, and a flat aluminum frame .

will retain a , pill-shaped dual camera module, and a . The Pro and Pro Max models could get redesigned aluminum sides and a new aluminum-glass rear panel .

models could get and a . A wider, rectangular rear camera bump is expected, especially on the Pro variants, marking a visible design shift.

iPhone 17 Series Expected Color Options

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air : Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black (Air may get exclusive colors)

: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black (Air may get exclusive colors) iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Premium shades including Black, Silver, White, and an all-new Sky Blue tone

Upgraded Displays and Performance: A19 and A19 Pro Chips

All models will feature OLED panels with 120Hz ProMotion technology, a first for the non-Pro iPhones.

iPhone 17 & 17 Air : Expected to be powered by the A19 chip

: Expected to be powered by the iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Likely to run the A19 Pro chip, offering superior GPU and CPU performance

RAM configurations may range from 8GB (iPhone 17) to 12GB (Air, Pro, and Pro Max).

Camera Upgrades Across the Lineup

Front Camera : All four models are tipped to feature a new 24MP front camera for sharper selfies and video clarity.

: All four models are tipped to feature a new for sharper selfies and video clarity. Rear Camera Setup : iPhone 17 Air : Single 48MP wide-angle lens iPhone 17 : Dual setup (48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide) iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max : Triple 48MP setup with a Tetraprism telephoto lens , offering up to 3.5x optical zoom and potential support for 8K video recording

:

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup between September 11 and 13, 2025, consistent with its traditional launch window. Availability will follow soon after, in key markets including the USA, India, and UAE.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India, USA & Dubai (Expected)

Model India Price (INR) USA Price (USD) Dubai Price (AED) iPhone 17 ₹89,900 ~$899 ~AED 3,799 iPhone 17 Air ₹99,900 ~$999 ~AED 4,299 iPhone 17 Pro ₹1,39,900 ~$1,199 ~AED 5,199 iPhone 17 Pro Max ₹1,64,900 ~$1,399 ~AED 5,899

A Slimmer, Smarter, and Stronger iPhone Series in 2025

With new design changes, powerful chipsets, and premium finishes, the iPhone 17 series aims to raise the bar in smartphone innovation. The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air could redefine the segment, offering sleek aesthetics with flagship features. As the countdown to Apple’s September event begins, excitement continues to build around what could be the most advanced iPhone lineup yet.