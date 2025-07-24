CM Mohan Yadav to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for 5 industrial units in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for five industrial units of the textiles, pharma, and electronics sectors with a total investment of Rs 406 crore in Bhopal on Thursday.

The establishment of these five industries is expected to generate employment opportunities for 1,500 individuals, both skilled and unskilled youths. The government has allotted a total of 12.88 hectares of land for those projects.

The programme will begin with the CM’s visit to the garment unit of Gokaldas Exports in Acharpura, where approximately 2,500 women are employed. During the visit, the Chief Minister will interact with the women workers and observe ongoing production activities. This unit stands as a successful model, not only for industrial growth but also as a shining example of women’s empowerment, the government has said.

After performing ‘bhumi pujan’, the Chief Minister will address the event, highlighting his government’s vision for industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. Entrepreneurs from the textile, pharma, and electronics sectors will also speak about the proactive support and investor-friendly policies extended by the state government and administration.

During the programme, Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghavendra Kumar Singh, will highlight the various facilities being provided by the state government to make Acharpura an investor-friendly industrial destination.

The government is offering key incentives such as a ‘plug and play’ model, streamlined approval processes, and enhanced logistics infrastructure. These initiatives aim to ensure the smooth operation of industrial units and accelerate overall industrial activity in the region.

As part of the programme, Chief Minister Yadav will also hand over letters of intent for the allotment of industrial plots to eight new units. The eight industrial units (to be allotted land) — Mahalaxmi Dal Udyog, Geo Philtech, Pravah Enterprises, Yogi Industries, Ajmera Industries, Samavi Enterprises, and Bag Creation India — will collectively invest Rs 17.70 crore on 12,494.5 square meters of land.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav posted about the event on social media platform X, saying that Madhya Pradesh is on the path of employment-oriented industrial development. He said the expansion of industries in the state will generate immense employment opportunities.