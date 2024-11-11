Telangana

CM Revanth Orders Strict Action Against Exploitative Dealers in Paddy Purchases

Chief Minister Revanth Anumula has directed officials to take strict action against dealers who are causing difficulties for farmers during paddy procurement.

Abdul Wasi11 November 2024 - 10:41
Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Anumula has directed officials to take strict action against dealers who are causing difficulties for farmers during paddy procurement.
He emphasized the importance of safeguarding farmers’ interests and, if necessary, suggested invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to penalize those exploiting farmers.

  • Recent reports of issues in paddy procurement have come to the CM’s attention, leading him to discuss the matter with concerned authorities.
  • The Chief Minister instructed officials to handle incidents of fraud, harassment, or confusion in paddy procurement with severity, stressing that such behavior toward farmers would not be tolerated.
  • To ensure smooth paddy purchases across the state, he has directed district collectors to implement necessary measures and promptly resolve any issues by coordinating with higher authorities.

The CM’s intervention aims to ensure a seamless procurement process for farmers, upholding their rights and addressing any challenges they may face in selling their crops.

