CM Revanth Reddy Accuses KCR, KTR of Blocking Kaleshwaram Probe; Claims BRS-BJP Merger Talks On

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his family, accusing them of running a “panchayat of power and property.” Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth Reddy alleged that it was KCR, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), T. Harish Rao, and Santosh who sidelined Kavitha from the family’s inner circle, not him.

“I have nothing to do with the KCR family’s internal disputes. It was KCR and his close family members who humiliated Kavitha and pushed her away,” he said, adding that in the past they even prevented her from attending family weddings.

Allegations Against KCR

Revanth Reddy further alleged that KCR was responsible for the deaths of many children during the Telangana statehood movement, claiming the agitation was exploited for personal political gain. He also questioned why the BRS government, during its first five years, did not allocate a single ministerial berth to a woman.

The Chief Minister also referred to the ongoing phone-tapping case in the Telangana High Court, clarifying that had it not been under judicial scrutiny, the matter would have been handed over to the CBI.

“BRS in Talks With BJP”

Revanth Reddy alleged that members of KCR’s family were considering merging the BRS with the BJP. He claimed that “four family members harassed a woman” and called on women across Telangana to raise their voice against such treatment.

On the issue of drugs, he asked why the BRS government had failed to curb the menace during its decade-long rule. He further alleged that drugs and liquor were recovered from a farmhouse belonging to KTR.

He also revealed that the state government had received the forensic report regarding the death of film director Kedar in Dubai.

On “Shadow CM” and Kishan Reddy

Responding to allegations made by what was termed a “shadow CM,” Revanth Reddy dismissed the claims outright. “Who is this so-called shadow CM? What has he done? These are baseless allegations. I have faced such tactics throughout my 20-year political career,” he said.

Turning his criticism towards Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister alleged that Kishan lacked independent political intelligence and was being used by former minister KTR. He accused both leaders of obstructing the probe into the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project scam.

“Kishan Reddy himself once said that if the Kaleshwaram case was handed over to the CBI, the investigation would be completed in 48 hours. But now he is helping KTR in delaying the probe,” Revanth Reddy charged.

He concluded by asserting that the people of Telangana had already “boycotted” KCR’s family and would no longer fall for their political strategies.