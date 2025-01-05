CM Revanth Reddy Chants Telangana-Andhra Bhai Bhai, Calls for Collaboration Between Telugu States

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasizes the need for collaboration between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for mutual development. At the World Telugu Federation’s event, he advocates for the states to compete globally instead of with each other.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for cooperation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to foster development and compete on a global level, rather than focusing on rivalry. Speaking at the World Telugu Federation’s valedictory ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday, Reddy called for a shift in mindset, urging the Telugu states to work together for the greater good.

Shift from Competition to Collaboration

Revanth Reddy pointed out that many perceive there to be competition between the two Telugu states, but he stressed that instead of competing with one another, both states should aim to compete with leading global cities in terms of development. He stated, “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should rise to the level where we can compete with the best in the world.”

According to the Chief Minister, both states should align their resources and efforts, focusing on growth and development rather than rivalry. “After bifurcation, instead of competing with each other, striving together for development will ensure prosperity for both states, and we can emerge as ideal states,” Reddy remarked.

Unity for Global Recognition

Revanth Reddy highlighted the success of other communities, such as Malayalis, who have made a mark globally, even selling tea on Mount Everest. He compared their success to that of the Telugu people, stating that Telugus have now reached across the globe in various fields, contributing to the growth of society.

He added that addressing any issues between the two states should be done through dialogue, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and understanding for the betterment of the Telugu-speaking people.

Vision for Future City

Revanth Reddy also shared an update on Telangana’s ambitious plans for a “Future City” to be developed over 30,000 acres. He assured the public that all permissions for the project would be streamlined through a single-window process to ensure smooth progress. This city, once established, is expected to be a hub for modern living and development.

Reddy’s vision was clear: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should collaborate in shaping the future, ensuring both states not only prosper individually but also contribute to India’s global presence in terms of innovation and development.

With these statements, Revanth Reddy underscored the potential that exists when the two states focus on collective progress rather than rivalry.