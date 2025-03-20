CM Revanth Reddy Launches BuildNow Portal for Transparent Building Approvals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasized that his government is systematically addressing the issues caused by the irresponsible governance of the past decade. He reaffirmed that the administration is committed to welfare, development, and transparent governance under the “Telangana Model.”

BuildNow Portal Unveiled for Instant Building Approvals

At an event held at Ravindra Bharathi, CM Revanth Reddy launched the BuildNow (#BuildNow) Portal under the Municipal Administration Department. This portal aims to facilitate fast and transparent online approvals for building constructions and layout permissions.

As part of the launch, the CM personally handed over building approval documents to three applicants who had submitted their requests online, marking the official rollout of the BuildNow services.

Eliminating Manual Delays & Corruption

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the BuildNow Portal was designed to eliminate discrimination, delays, and corruption in the approval process. He highlighted that in the past, manual approvals led to malpractices and favoritism, which often resulted in inconvenience for the public.

“Earlier, manual approvals created opportunities for corruption and irregularities. While some influential individuals might find the online system challenging, every reform comes with its own set of difficulties. However, this system will ensure that approvals are granted without bias or influence,” he stated.

A Transparent System for All Citizens

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that everyone, irrespective of status, must now apply through the online system. All applications must be uploaded on the BuildNow Portal, ensuring complete transparency in the approval process.

“There is no distinction between the rich and the poor now. Every applicant must go through the same transparent process,” he asserted.

With this initiative, the Telangana government aims to streamline urban development, eliminate bureaucratic delays, and provide a seamless experience for citizens seeking building permissions.