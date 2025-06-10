CM Revanth Reddy Meets Congress President Kharge in Delhi to Finalize Ministerial Portfolios

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a key meeting with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the long-pending finalisation of ministerial portfolios in the state cabinet.

Focus on Home Department Allocation

One of the most anticipated decisions in this meeting was regarding the Home Department, which has remained with the Chief Minister since the Congress government assumed office. Sources within the party suggest that the issue has now taken centre stage, and the portfolio is likely to be reallocated.

Bhatti Vikramarka in Contention for Home Portfolio

Amid internal discussions, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has emerged as a frontrunner for the home portfolio. Party insiders say that the leadership is seriously considering assigning the crucial department to him, a move that could balance power within the cabinet and reinforce the Deputy CM’s stature in the government.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Dismisses Petition Against Harish Rao’s Election

Cabinet Reshuffle on the Cards

The meeting between Revanth Reddy and Kharge is also expected to lead to a broader reshuffling or redistribution of portfolios to streamline governance and align with party expectations. Some ministers are said to have expressed dissatisfaction over existing assignments, prompting the high command to step in.

Political Implications of the Home Department Shift

If the Home Department is handed over to Bhatti Vikramarka or another senior minister, it would mark a significant shift in the state’s power dynamics. The portfolio holds strategic importance, overseeing law and order, police administration, and internal security.

Party observers believe that this decision could also help address regional and factional equations within the Telangana Congress, particularly in light of upcoming local body elections and political realignments.

Final Decision Awaited

While no official announcement has been made yet, sources indicate that a final decision is expected soon following internal consultations. The Congress high command is likely to weigh the political impact, administrative capacity, and regional balance before making the final call.