CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Visits Criticized as Telangana Faces Severe Water Crisis

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his frequent yet unproductive trips to Delhi while failing to address crucial state issues, particularly those affecting farmers and irrigation projects.

CM’s Frequent Delhi Trips Under Scrutiny

KTR questioned the necessity of Revanth Reddy’s 39 visits to Delhi, asserting that the state has gained no tangible benefits from his meetings with Congress leadership. Instead, KTR alleged that these trips were merely for self-promotion through media interactions rather than working on Telangana’s development.

Farmers Suffering Amid Neglected Irrigation Projects

Highlighting the deteriorating situation of Telangana’s farmers, KTR pointed out that crops are withering due to the lack of proper irrigation reviews and initiatives. He accused the Congress-led government of failing to fulfill electoral promises, leaving farmers struggling without adequate state support.

What Has Telangana Gained from Rahul Gandhi Ties?

Taking a dig at CM Revanth Reddy’s relationship with Rahul Gandhi and Congress leadership, KTR questioned, “What has Telangana gained?” He argued that instead of focusing on governance, the Chief Minister is engaging in political rhetoric to cover up administrative failures.

Public Feeling Betrayed, Says KTR

KTR further stated that the people of Telangana are disappointed and feel betrayed by the current government’s inability to address their pressing concerns. He urged the CM to shift focus from Delhi and concentrate on solving state issues, especially agriculture, irrigation, and farmer welfare.

As political tensions escalate, the BRS leader’s remarks signal growing dissatisfaction with the Congress government’s handling of Telangana’s affairs.