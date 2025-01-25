CM Stalin to Visit Madurai to Celebrate Cancellation of Tungsten Mining Project

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin is set to visit the villagers of Arittapatti in Madurai district on Sunday to celebrate the cancellation of the controversial tungsten mining project.

The visit will recognize the efforts of the local community in opposing the project and acknowledge their victory.

Tungsten Mining Project and Its Cancellation

Tungsten, a valuable mineral used in industries such as electronics and aerospace, was discovered in significant quantities in Nayakkarpatti and Arittapatti, located in Melur, Madurai district, by experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in July 2024. Following this discovery, the Union Ministry of Mines issued a tender for mining licenses to extract tungsten from 4,981.64 acres across the two villages.

In November 2024, Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, won the bid to mine the area. However, this move sparked strong opposition from residents of 50 villages, including Arittapatti and Nayakkarpatti, who raised concerns about environmental damage and the impact on their livelihoods.

Opposition to the Mining Project

The proposed mining project faced intense opposition from the local population, who argued that it would disrupt the delicate ecosystem in the area, which had been declared a biodiversity hotspot by the Tamil Nadu government in 2022. Protesters also highlighted the potential harm to historical and cultural landmarks, including Tamil inscriptions and the Kudavar Temple.

In response to this outcry, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution calling for the cancellation of the project.

Victory for Local Communities and Political Intervention

On Thursday, the Union government officially announced the cancellation of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block auction, marking a significant victory for the protesting villagers. Chief Minister Stalin credited the cancellation to the state’s resolve and the collective sentiments of the people. He declared, “As long as I am Chief Minister, no mining activity will be permitted without the State’s consent.”

Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy also attributed the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to safeguarding traditional rights and biodiversity.

Support from Various Political

Representatives from the Ambalakarar community, along with Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, met with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to advocate for the project’s cancellation. Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami also welcomed the decision, calling it a victory for the sustained protests by the local community and his party’s efforts.

“This is a victory for our consistent struggle to expose the ruling DMK’s mishandling of the issue,” Palaniswami said.