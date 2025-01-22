DMK MP Kathir Anand Appears Before ED Following Raids at Kingston Engineering College

Chennai: DMK leader and Vellore MP Kathir Anand appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday at its Chennai office on Greams Road.

This appearance followed extensive raids conducted earlier this month at multiple locations linked to him, including his Kingston Engineering College in Vellore.

Details of the ED Raids

On January 3, 2025, the ED conducted searches spanning 44 hours, involving a team of over 15 officials who arrived in eight vehicles. Key locations targeted included:

Kingston Engineering College : Officials scrutinized financial records, CCTV footage, and other data.

: Officials scrutinized financial records, CCTV footage, and other data. Residences of Kathir Anand and S. Duraimurugan : The father-son duo’s properties in Katpadi and Vellore were thoroughly searched.

: The father-son duo’s properties in Katpadi and Vellore were thoroughly searched. Associates’ Properties: Several premises linked to their associates were also raided.

During these operations, the ED seized unaccounted cash, documents detailing financial transactions, and a hard disk. Anonymous sources within Kingston Engineering College claimed that the seized money was meant for staff salaries and Pongal festival bonuses, accumulated from student fee collections.

Connection to 2019 Income Tax Case

The recent ED action is reportedly tied to a 2019 Income Tax case involving Kathir Anand. This case centered around allegations of cash-for-votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections:

Seizure of Rs. 11 Crore : Cash was confiscated from Anand’s associates, prompting the Election Commission to recommend canceling the Vellore election.

: Cash was confiscated from Anand’s associates, prompting the Election Commission to recommend canceling the Vellore election. Election Rescheduling: Initially slated for April 18, 2019, the election was canceled and later held on August 5, 2019. Kathir Anand narrowly defeated AIADMK candidate A.C. Shanmugham by 8,141 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kathir Anand secured a decisive victory, defeating Shanmugham (now with the BJP) by a significant margin of 2,15,702 votes.

DMK’s Stance and Allegations of Vendetta

The DMK has strongly criticized the ED’s actions, labeling them as politically motivated:

Political Vendetta Allegations : The party claims that the raids are part of a larger strategy to target Opposition leaders ahead of elections.

: The party claims that the raids are part of a larger strategy to target Opposition leaders ahead of elections. Previous Instances: This is not the first time DMK leaders have faced ED scrutiny. Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ponmudy and his son, Gautham Sigamani, were previously investigated in a money laundering case.

Impact on Political Landscape

Political analysts have raised concerns about the timing of these raids: