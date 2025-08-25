CM Vows to Transform OU into a World-Class University on Par with Stanford & Oxford

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has affirmed that the state government is committed to developing Osmania University and bringing back the glory of the prestigious university in the country.

The university will be developed on par with the world’s top Stanford and Oxford Universities, the Chief Minister declared.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed hostel buildings and laid foundation stones for various buildings in Osmania University on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that Osmania University is synonymous with Telangana since the university and Telangana are considered as conjoined twins.

In a move to strengthen the university, he ordered the constitution of an Engineers Committee to study the development of the university. ” We will promote the Osmania University to Stanford and Oxford University”.

The Chief Minister asserted that Osmania University should be a role model and a standing witness to history. He instructed the authorities to prepare estimates for University development and submitted them to him. “I will come to the University again and participate in a meeting at the Arts College. I will announce the sanction of funds for university development in the meeting,” Revanth Reddy announced.

Further, the Chief Minister said that no police force will be deployed in the university during his next meeting. “Let the opposition parties stage a protest on the university campus during his visit. I am also ready to answer those who are preventing me from visiting the university”, he said.

The Chief Minister took a swipe at the opposition parties. Some political leaders are in despair after losing power. The BRS top leadership worried about the political future of their sons. Appealing to the students not to fall into the opposition’s trap, the Chief Minister said that his cabinet colleagues and he are available to students all the time and ready to address their grievances.

Revanth Reddy criticised the opposition for conspiring against Kodandaram and removed him from the MLC post through Supreme Court directions. The opposition’s sadistic pleasure can be understood. The MLC post will be given to Kodandaram again, he announced.

The Chief Minister cautioned the students not to get carried away by lies. The opposition was spreading misinformation about the government on WhatsApp and social media. They used artificial intelligence to spread the news that Lions and Elephants are living in the Central University. In fact, the Telangana State is not the home for lions and elephants, he said.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, the Chief Minister said that some beasts in human form are creating hurdles, and they are the “termites ” in the Telangana society, and do not want Telangana development.

He warned that the university would lose its existence if the opposition came to power again.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the IAS officers are being appointed at 21 years of age, and why shouldn’t the same age youth contest elections and enter the Legislative Assembly?

He expressed serious concern over the drug menace and youth addiction to Ganja in the state. ” It is heartbreaking to see the developments taking place in Telangana”, the Chief Minister said, appealing to all to help the youth get rid of drug addiction.

He emphasised that education and awareness will only lead to success in society. We have no treasure trove or land to distribute. We are ready to provide quality education that only changes the destiny of every student. Education will only make us rich and well-characterized persons. We have experienced poverty and also know well how to eradicate the social problem, Revanth Reddy averred.