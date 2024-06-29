Comedian Daniel Fernandes Faces Threats from BJP MLA Raja Singh, Show in Hyderabad Under Threat

Hyderabad: Controversy has erupted once again with BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh targeting comedian Daniel Fernandes. Singh has called for the cancellation of Fernandes’ show scheduled for June 29 at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, following Fernandes’ comedic commentary on a recent protest by members of the Jain community.

Fernandes’ joke involved a recent incident where Jain community members dressed as Muslims to protest the sale of goats for Bakrid sacrifice, which has sparked outrage. Singh, known for his fiery rhetoric, issued a stern warning in a video statement now circulating widely on social media. “I want to tell Daniel to cancel his show at Banjara Hills which is scheduled for today.

If not, remember, our karyakartas will throw so many chappals at you that you will have to think 50 times to visit Telangana or Hyderabad again. I would also request the police commissioner to cancel his show. Otherwise, he will get beaten up badly by our members,” Singh declared.

In response to the backlash, Fernandes took to Instagram to apologize to the Jain community. He expressed regret for any offense caused, emphasizing his intent was purely to entertain and not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. “Forgiveness is one of the many beautiful traits your community espouses, so I hope that we can put this behind us and move on in peace and enlightenment,” Fernandes stated in his heartfelt apology.

This isn’t the first time Raja Singh has clashed with comedians. In August 2022, he was taken into preventive custody by Hyderabad police while attempting to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show by reportedly planning to burn down the set at Shilpakala Vedika.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Fernandes’ show will proceed as planned or if it will fall victim to the escalating tensions. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for freedom of expression in the face of political and social pressures.