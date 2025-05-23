Congress Accuses Opposition of ‘Insensitive Politics’ Over Hyderabad Fire Incident

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the Gulzar Houz fire incident that claimed 17 lives, including eight children, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has accused the BRS and BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin called their actions “insensitive and opportunistic politics” and urged a shift toward systemic fire safety reforms in Telangana.

Congress Government Responds with Urgency and Compassion

Nizamuddin emphasized that the Congress-led state government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had acted swiftly. The CM announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for each deceased victim and launched a comprehensive probe into the fire’s cause. A six-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident and recommend long-term fire safety measures.

“This is not just a tragedy, it is a wakeup call,” said Nizamuddin.

“Opposition Doing Politics Over Corpses” – TPCC

Nizamuddin sharply criticized the opposition’s response:

“They (BRS and BJP) are doing politics over corpses instead of standing with grieving families. This is not about shifting blame — this is about fixing the system.”

The TPCC spokesperson argued that the moment demands action over accusations, and the focus should now be on building a fire-safe Telangana.

Call for a Statewide Fire Safety Movement

Nizamuddin called for an urgent, statewide fire safety awareness drive across Telangana, especially targeting:

Schools, homes, apartments, and commercial complexes

Regular electrical audits

Installation of fire alarms and ventilation systems

Education on evacuation protocols, particularly in congested urban areas like Old City Hyderabad

He emphasized that narrow lanes hinder fire rescue efforts and proposed that the fire department be equipped with compact vehicles to tackle emergencies in such areas.

Rising Fire Incidents in Telangana Raise Alarm

Citing data, Nizamuddin revealed:

5,407 fire incidents were reported in Telangana in the first five months of 2025

were reported in Telangana in the first five months of 2025 50 serious and 20 major fires

Hyderabad alone logged over 2,500 fire calls in 2024 and 450+ in 2025, mostly due to electrical faults

He also recalled recent tragedies in:

Begum Bazaar

Chandanagar

Yakutpura

Puppalaguda

Bazaarghat

Swapnalok Complex

Each, he said, revealed systemic flaws in response time and preparedness.

“Let’s Build a Safer Telangana” – TPCC’s Closing Message