Congress Broke 420 Promises, We’re Here to Fix the Damage: KTR Fires Salvo

In a recent interview with senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao for Sakshi, BRS Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) addressed various political issues, highlighting the Congress party’s unfulfilled promises and emphasizing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) commitment to Telangana’s development.

Congress’s Unfulfilled Promises and Governance Failures

KTR criticized the Congress party for making numerous promises during elections without delivering on them. He pointed out that the Congress government failed to implement welfare schemes and did not fulfill commitments made to the people of Telangana. He also alleged that the Congress party’s governance was marked by corruption and mismanagement.

BRS’s Vision for Telangana’s Future

Emphasizing the BRS’s commitment to Telangana’s development, KTR stated that the party aims to repair the system damaged during Congress’s rule. He highlighted the BRS’s focus on infrastructure development, welfare schemes, and job creation as key components of its agenda.

Leadership and Party Unity

KTR reaffirmed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) would continue to be the BRS’s candidate for the Chief Minister’s position in the upcoming elections. He also addressed internal party dynamics, stating that there were no differences within the BRS and that all leaders were united in their efforts to serve the people of Telangana.

BRS’s Electoral Strategy

Looking ahead to the next elections, KTR expressed confidence in the BRS’s ability to secure a landslide victory. He stated that the party would contest the elections independently, without forming alliances with other parties. He also mentioned the upcoming BRS Silver Jubilee Sabha, expressing hope for its success.

In conclusion, KTR’s interview underscored the BRS’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the people of Telangana and its determination to continue the state’s development under KCR’s leadership.