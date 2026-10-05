Congress Government Failed to Fulfil Promises Made to Minorities: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and BRS working president T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Congress government has failed to fulfil its promises made to minorities and accused it of delaying the implementation of the Minority Declaration issued before the Assembly elections.

Harish Rao was speaking at a programme held in Siddipet where 100 stone-cutting and stone-carving machines were distributed among members of the Muslim Tarkakasha community.

He alleged that the Congress government had promised to allocate ₹4,000 crore for the Minority Welfare Department but had failed to make the promised funds available. He further claimed that the expenditure on minority welfare under the present government was lower than the amount spent during the previous BRS regime.

Harish Rao said he was familiar with the state’s financial figures and minority welfare allocations, having previously served as Telangana’s Finance Minister. He claimed that the BRS government had spent ₹1,550 crore on the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship programme, while the present government had so far failed to release even ₹1,800 crore for the Minority Welfare Department.

The former minister also thanked BRS leader Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati for donating 100 machines to members of the Tarkakasha community. He said initiatives being undertaken by Masqati personally were similar to the assistance that should be provided through the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation.

Former MLC Mohammed Farooq Hussain, Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati, MLC Deepa Pratap Reddy, Yunus Khan, Mustaram Srinivas and other leaders were present at the programme.

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Addressing the gathering, Ali Bin Ibrahim Masqati, who is the BRS in-charge of the Charminar Assembly constituency, alleged that the Congress government had disappointed not only Muslims but people belonging to various sections of society.

Masqati said Muslims had extended strong support to the Congress based on its promises concerning their development and welfare, but alleged that the government had failed to meet those expectations within two years of coming to power.

He said he decided to provide machines to members of the Tarkakasha community following an initiative with the objective of improving employment opportunities and providing support to one of the economically backward sections of the Muslim community in Telangana.

Representatives of the Tarkakasha community association said the initiative to provide stone-cutting and carving machines had initially been promoted and that government agencies and political organisations had subsequently begun focusing on the community.

According to Sheikh Bade Sahib, around 2,000 members of the community have so far received machines for stone cutting and carving. He said the Telangana government and the Minority Finance Corporation have also now launched schemes to provide such equipment to members of the community.

The allegations made by Harish Rao and other BRS leaders come amid the ongoing political debate in Telangana over minority welfare allocations and the implementation of election promises.