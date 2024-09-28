HyderabadKarnataka

Congress Leader Accused of Raising ₹650 Crores for Party Headquarters Amid ED Raids

A Congress leader has reportedly raised ₹650 crores to send to the party's central command, leading to sensational raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fouzia Farhana28 September 2024
Hyderabad, Telangana – A Congress leader has reportedly raised ₹650 crores to send to the party’s central command, leading to sensational raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED is investigating alleged fund transfers similar to those seen in Karnataka, where funds are being moved out of Telangana ahead of upcoming elections. Authorities suspect that money is being transferred through hawala networks from Hyderabad to other states.

Recent reports indicate that during the last parliamentary elections, significant funds were routed from Karnataka to several banks in Hyderabad.

In this ongoing investigation, the ED has intensified its raids, uncovering possible links to the collection of funds intended for the Congress party’s headquarters in Delhi. The situation continues to develop as authorities dig deeper into these financial transactions.

