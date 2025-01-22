Congress Leader Ajay Maken Alleges Rs 382 Crore Healthcare Scam by AAP Government in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Maken has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of committing a massive Rs 382 crore scam in the healthcare sector. During a press conference on Wednesday, Maken claimed that the AAP government had used CAG reports to target the Congress government in the past but is now facing serious corruption charges under its own administration.

CAG Report Reveals Healthcare Corruption

Maken cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which he claimed revealed that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal‘s government had mishandled funds. According to the Congress leader, the CAG report highlighted a series of delayed hospital projects and excessive spending beyond the approved budgets.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

Maken pointed out that despite AAP’s claims of completing projects ahead of time and saving money, only three new hospitals were built in the past decade, with delays ranging from three to six years. The hospitals in question—Indira Gandhi Hospital, Burari Hospital, and Maulana Azad Dental Hospital—were all initiated during the Congress government’s tenure.

Furthermore, the CAG report stated that an additional Rs 314 crore was spent on Indira Gandhi Hospital, Rs 41 crore on Burari Hospital, and Rs 26 crore on Maulana Azad Dental Hospital. In total, the extra spending amounted to Rs 382.52 crore, according to Maken.

Kejriwal’s Government Under Fire

Maken directly accused Arvind Kejriwal and his government of mishandling public funds, stating, “I am directly accusing Kejriwal and his government that this is the biggest reason for stopping the CAG report.”

Unutilized Infrastructure Funds

The Congress leader also highlighted that the Delhi government had acquired 15 plots between 2007 and 2015, but no development work had begun on these sites. Furthermore, between 2016-17 and 2021-22, Rs 2,623 crore allocated for infrastructure projects had lapsed.

Political Implications

These accusations come ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results set to be declared on February 8. Maken’s claims are likely to intensify the political discourse as both parties prepare for the upcoming polls.