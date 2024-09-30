Hyderabad

Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy Advocates for Musi River Front Development

Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy emphasized the importance of the Musi River Front Development project in enhancing Hyderabad's reputation and attracting significant investments. He stated that this initiative aims to create millions of jobs for the people of Telangana.

Reddy pointed out that previous governments had failed to undertake this crucial development work, but the current government is committed to the welfare of the citizens.

“With a government focused on the well-being of the people, we have launched the Musi River Front Development project to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana,” he said.

The MLA’s remarks come amid discussions on urban development and infrastructure projects in the state, as the government seeks to boost economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

