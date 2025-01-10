MP Congress Prepares for ‘Samvidhan’ Rally in Dr. Ambedkar’s Birthplace Mhow

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is gearing up for a major event, the ‘Samvidhan’ rally, scheduled for January 26, 2025, in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution.

The rally is expected to be a significant political event, drawing attention from Congress supporters and critics alike.

Preparations for the rally are in full swing, with nearly a dozen committees formed to ensure its success. The event will feature high-profile leaders, and a powerful message centered around Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy.

Theme and Key Participants of the ‘Samvidhan’ Rally

The rally’s theme, “Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan,” honors both Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar, underscoring their importance in shaping India’s constitutional values. Among the prominent figures attending the rally will be Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC President, and Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In addition, several senior Congress leaders are expected to participate, making this rally a significant political gathering for the party.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to deliver speeches following a symbolic march through Mhow.

Other senior party members, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, along with former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, are actively involved in the event’s coordination. An 11-member committee has been formed to oversee the organizational aspects of the rally and ensure smooth execution.

Key Preparations for the Rally

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Jitu Patwari, who assumed the position in December 2023, is overseeing the final stages of the preparations. Along with Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, the state in-charge, Patwari has been conducting multiple meetings at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

These meetings are aimed at fine-tuning the logistics and ensuring that all committees are aligned with the vision for the rally. The rally will mark Patwari’s first large-scale event as PCC Chief and is seen as a crucial moment for him to assert leadership following the Congress party’s electoral challenges in the November 2023 Assembly elections and the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Political Controversy Surrounding the Event

The rally, however, has already sparked political tensions in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of the ruling BJP has accused the Congress of exploiting Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy for electoral gains, suggesting that the party has never truly respected him.

The controversy was further fueled by an incident in which Jitu Patwari, during a recent rally, was criticized for placing a photograph of Dr. Ambedkar on his knee, a gesture many saw as disrespectful.

This incident follows a political row sparked by remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which were perceived by many as disrespectful to Dr. Ambedkar.

In response to these allegations, CM Mohan Yadav demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologize for what he considered disrespectful behavior towards Dr. Ambedkar. This political wrangling has only intensified the spotlight on the upcoming rally, and it remains to be seen how the Congress party will address these controversies in the lead-up to January 26th.

The Significance of Mhow and Dr. Ambedkar’s Legacy

Mhow, located in Madhya Pradesh, is not just the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar but also a symbol of the values he stood for – social justice, equality, and the rights of marginalized communities.

As the Congress party prepares for this significant event, it serves as an opportunity to pay homage to the architect of the Constitution and address ongoing issues related to social reform, inclusive growth, and the protection of constitutional values.

The ‘Samvidhan’ rally is set to be an important moment in the political calendar of Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress party looking to strengthen its position in the state after its recent electoral defeats. The rally will also test the Congress’s ability to rally support and make a compelling case for Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy in modern India.