Congress Shares Striking Video Critiquing First 38 Days of Modi Government’s Third Term

In a bold move, the Congress party has released a video on the social media platform X, capturing widespread attention.

The video chronicles the first 38 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, critically examining the administration’s actions and decisions.

The video highlights key events and policies that have sparked debate across the country. Among the notable issues addressed is the recent attack in Reasi, where several innocent people were killed and many injured, raising concerns about national security and the government’s handling of the situation.

The video also notes the rise in attacks on Indian soldiers in recent days, pointing to what it calls the failure of the Modi government in ensuring the safety of its citizens and military personnel.

With dramatic visuals and pointed commentary, the Congress party aims to shed light on what they consider significant shortcomings and challenges during this period.

The video urges citizens to closely scrutinize the government’s performance, suggesting that the Modi administration’s decisions have far-reaching implications for the nation’s future.

This narrative, shared widely across social media, seeks to ignite a dialogue about the current state of governance and the direction India is heading under Modi’s leadership.

The Congress party’s critical perspective provides a stark contrast to the government’s narrative, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in addressing the nation’s pressing issues.