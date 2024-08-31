Corrupt BJP regime responsible for Shivaji statue collapse: Maha Congress chief

Mumbai: Claiming that there is intense public anger in the state over the collapse of the giant statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Rajkot Fort, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Friday blamed “corruption” involved in the construction of the structure under the BJP government for the mishap.

The statue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4 last year, gave way on Monday.

“The statue was hastily inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The corruption involved in constructing the statue for political gain has outraged the public,” said Patole.

Patole said though Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has apologised, “it is of no use”.

Coming down heavily on the state’s Mahayuti govenrment, Patole said those who disrespect Maharashtra’s pride “have no right to remain in power”.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Patole said the alliance government is “driven by commission”, and “they even exploited the construction of the Maharaj’s statue”.

“This government has crossed all limits of corruption. The fact that the statue collapsed within just eight months shows how substandard the construction was,” he remarked.

Patole alleged that the state government was trying to shift the responsibility onto the Navy, while the Navy was claiming it was the state government’s responsibility.

“The double-engine government at both the state and central levels is evading responsibility.

Disrespecting Maharaj is part of the BJP’s mindset,” he said.

The Congress has launched a “Modi Must Apologise” campaign demanding an apology from Prime Minister Modi for the i”insult” to Shivaji.

“Those who insult Shivaji Maharaj roam freely, while Shivaji’s admirers are being placed under house arrest—this is how the government operates,” he said, referring to the arrest of several Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress Working President and Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan and Mumbai Congress President MP Varsha Gaikwad,

Calling the state government “coward”, he said there is “immense anger” among the people against it and prophesied that the public would not remain silent “until they teach this government a lesson”.