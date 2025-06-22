CP Rachakonda Sudheer Babu Visits Neredmet Police Station, Reviews Investigations and Infrastructure

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, paid an official visit to Neredmet Police Station to assess the station’s infrastructure and review the status of various ongoing criminal investigations.

The Commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of case diaries, scrutinized investigation progress, and evaluated how well Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being followed by Investigating Officers (IOs).

Also Read: Hyderabad Commissioner Inspects Patny Nala Restoration to Prevent Flooding

Focus on Quality Investigations and Timely Case Disposal

During the visit, CP Sudheer Babu interacted closely with the police staff, discussing operational challenges and providing strategic guidance to improve investigation standards. He emphasized the importance of:

Strict adherence to SOPs

Effective documentation

Time-bound completion of investigations

Improved coordination between officers and legal teams

Strengthening Conviction Rate a Key Priority

The Commissioner reiterated the importance of increasing the conviction rate across the Rachakonda Commissionerate. He urged Investigating Officers to adopt a victim-centric approach and ensure justice is served swiftly.”Delivering justice is our prime duty. Investigating Officers must work with diligence and maintain high legal standards to ensure successful convictions,” CP Sudheer Babu stated.

“Delivering justice is our prime duty. Investigating Officers must work with diligence and maintain high legal standards to ensure successful convictions,” CP Sudheer Babu stated.

Commitment to Public Safety and Professional Policing

This visit underlines Rachakonda Police’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and professional law enforcement. By focusing on investigation quality, timely disposal of cases, and legal follow-through, the department aims to build public trust and ensure effective policing.