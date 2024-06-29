Customer Discovers Hair Pin in Biryani from Hyderabad Restaurant, Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Hyderabad: A customer recently found an unexpected and unwelcome addition in their meal—a hair pin in a biryani ordered from Mehfil Restaurant in Manikonda via Swiggy. This alarming incident adds to the ongoing concerns about food safety violations in Hyderabad.

The distressed customer took to social media, posting a photo of the biryani with the hair pin and tagging authorities including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (@fssaiindia), Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice), and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (@GHMCOnline). The tweet read, “Got safety pin in @MehfilBiryani from #Hyderabad #manikonda restaurant. How irresponsible. (sic)”

In a prompt response, Hyderabad City Police acknowledged the incident and advised the complainant to contact Cyberabad police since the location falls under their jurisdiction. They provided the contact information for Cyberabad police, stating, “Please WhatsApp Cyberabad police at 8712663061, as the mentioned location falls under their jurisdiction. @GHMCOnline.”

The customer expressed gratitude for the swift response, adding, “Thanks for the quick response and we are expecting this thing won’t happen to any other customers. Please take necessary action against the particular restaurant.”

This incident surfaces amidst a series of raids conducted by the Telangana Food Safety Department on various food-serving establishments, including restaurants, hostels, and PGs across Hyderabad. Such incidents highlight the pressing need for stringent food safety measures to ensure public health and safety.

As authorities investigate, the hope is that stricter regulations and enforcement will prevent future occurrences of such disturbing food safety violations.