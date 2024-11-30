Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall Near Puducherry, Causes Widespread Damage and Disruptions

Chennai/Puducherry: Cyclone Fengal, which has been wreaking havoc across coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has begun its landfall process between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, on Saturday afternoon. The storm, with winds of 70-80 km/h gusting up to 90 km/h, is expected to take approximately four hours to complete its landfall.

The cyclone, which started bringing heavy rains to the region on Friday night, has caused widespread flooding, significantly affected infrastructure and disrupting normal life. Chennai, Puducherry, and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rainfall and widespread inundation. Roads, including key routes such as the East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), have been submerged in water, leading to temporary suspension of public transport services.

Fatalities and Damage

Tragic news emerged from Chennai, where a man was found dead on a flooded street, highlighting the dangerous conditions caused by the heavy downpours. A viral video of the incident underscores the severity of the situation as floodwaters continue to rise in many low-lying areas.

Hospitals and public infrastructure, including government buildings, have been affected by the inundation. In Chennai, efforts to clear waterlogging are underway, with teams working relentlessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Chennai Airport Operations Halted

In addition to the widespread flooding, Chennai International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to adverse weather conditions. The airport halted all flights from 12 PM to 7 PM. IndiGo Airlines grounded all flights, including diverting an incoming flight from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru. Air India Express and SriLankan Airlines also canceled several flights. Passengers at the airport were offered temporary accommodation in nearby hotels while awaiting further updates.

Also Read: Schools shut; fishers told to avoid sea as Cyclone Fengal set to make landfall near Chennai

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi, as well as Puducherry. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas likely to experience extremely heavy falls. Authorities have also issued warnings about high tides and strong winds, which could further exacerbate the situation along the coast.

Relief Measures in Full Swing

In response to the worsening conditions, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has deployed 16 disaster relief teams across the affected districts, including three teams in Chennai. As of now, 2,229 relief centers have been established, and 471 individuals from 164 families in Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam have been relocated to safer areas. Additional evacuations are being carried out as needed.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has mobilized 22,000 personnel to clear waterlogged areas and remove debris, using 1,686 motor pumps to address the drainage issues in affected localities. GCC Mayor R. Priya assured the public that the corporation was fully prepared to handle the crisis.

In Puducherry, District Collector A. Kulothungan reported that 4,000 government officials had been deployed to manage relief operations. Relief centers in the area are fully equipped to handle evacuees, and a dedicated “war room” has been set up to monitor and respond to the evolving situation.

As Cyclone '#Fengal' approaches coastal districts of #TamilNadu, heavy and widespread rainfall is expected in most parts of the state.#Cyclone Fengal is forecast to intensify within the next 24 hours. it makes landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram likely this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ND2IRMRybB — The Environment (@theEcoglobal) November 30, 2024

Ongoing Challenges and Updates

The landfall process of Cyclone Fengal is expected to bring further challenges, with the worst of the storm predicted to impact coastal and low-lying areas in the coming hours. The NDRF, along with state disaster response teams, are actively involved in the rescue and relief operations, focusing on evacuating people from vulnerable districts.

As the storm continues to impact the region, schools and colleges across Chennai, Puducherry, and other affected areas have been closed for safety reasons. Authorities are advising residents to remain indoors and stay informed through official channels for further updates.

The cyclone’s full impact will be assessed once the landfall process is complete, but the immediate concern remains managing the widespread flooding and restoring normalcy to the affected regions.

Stay tuned to Indiatoday.in for the latest updates on Cyclone Fengal.